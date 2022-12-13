Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.
The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.
The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.
Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.
The Lyft driver was not injured.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.