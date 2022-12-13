Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.

The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.

Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.

The Lyft driver was not injured.