Police: Lyft driver carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

The ride-share driver picked up a customer around 3:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Chrysler Avenue. Police said the woman told officers the customer pulled out a gun and told her to get out of the car.

The driver took off toward Liberty Heights.

Now, police are searching for a black Acura MDX with Maryland tag 2ES2124.

The Lyft driver was not injured.

First published on December 13, 2022 / 6:54 PM

