Police looking for Baltimore Subway restaurant armed robbery suspect

BALTIMORE - Police released photos of a man accused of an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in North Baltimore.

The robbery happened on Oct. 19 at the Subway on East 25th Street.

The suspect seen in the surveillance photos robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

Now, police are asking the public to identify this suspect.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-365-6341, or Metro CrimeStoppers tipline at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.