ATF, local police investigating string of gun store burglaries

BALTIMORE - The Anne Arundel and Montgomery County police departments, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), are investigating a string of gun store Burglaries that occurred last month, the ATF said Tuesday.

The first of the incidents took place around 3:55 a.m. on November 19, when Montgomery County police responded to Atlantic Guns in Rockville. When officers arrived, they discovered a stolen vehicle on the sidewalk.

Investigators then reviewed surveillance footage, which showed multiple suspects attempting to ram the vehicle into the store in order to get inside. The suspects were unsuccessful, and no property was stolen, the ATF said.

Just past midnight on Nov. 20, Anne Arundel County police responded to a burglary alarm at Field Traders LLC, located in the 2400 block of Mountain Road in Pasadena.

When officers arrived, they found a stolen vehicle. After reviewing surveillance footage, officials discovered that multiple suspects had rammed the vehicle into the store's front entrance in an attempt to get inside.

According to police, three suspects entered the building and attempted to retrieve a firearm from the store, but failed because all the weapons were properly secured.

On Nov. 25, Montgomery County officers responded again to Atlantic Guns in Rockville, this time to a burglary in progress. Police arrived at the scene around 1 a.m., where they found another stolen vehicle.

Surveillance footage showed that four suspects rammed the vehicle into the entrance, gained entry, and stole seven pistols and five rifles before fleeing the area with two other suspects who were waiting in their vehicles.

Three days later, Anne Arundel County police responded to yet another early-morning burglary in progress. Police found a white Ford SUV crashed into the front door of Scott's Gunsmithing in Glen Burnie. Officers located and arrested two teens who attempted to remove multiple firearms from their display cases at the store.

Anyone who has information on these incidents are urged to call ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or the Montgomery County Police Department at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police said that rewards are available for information that leads to arrests.