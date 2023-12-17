Police investigating shooting death of 2-year-old in Northwest Baltimore

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (12/17/2023)

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (12/17/2023)

Kelsey Kushner has your Sunday evening news update (12/17/2023)

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old who had been shot Sunday evening in Northwest Baltimore.

Around 7:10 p.m., the young boy was brought into a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the child was shot in the 6100 block of Park Heights Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Homicide detectives have taken over control of the investigation.

Police said the circumstances that led to the child's death due to the gunshot wound are currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information should call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.