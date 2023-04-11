Police investigating shooting at White Marsh Mall in Perry Hall
BALTIMORE — A man was found shot at the White Marsh Mall in Perry Hall.
Police said they responded to the 8200 block of Perry Hall Blvd. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, to investigate a reported assault.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and are investigating the circumstances around the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020, or submit a tip through the Baltimore County iWatch program.
