Police investigating shooting at White Marsh Mall in Perry Hall

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE —  A man was found shot at the White Marsh Mall in Perry Hall.

Police said they responded to the 8200 block of Perry Hall Blvd. Around 8:30 p.m. Monday, to investigate a reported assault. 

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and are investigating the circumstances around the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020, or submit a tip through the Baltimore County iWatch program.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 1:36 PM

