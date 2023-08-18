Police investigating 'questionable death' in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police are investigating a death after a body was found in North Baltimore on Friday.

Around 10:41 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of East 27th Street for a report of a body.

When they arrived, they found a dead person inside the location.

Police said this case is being investigated as a questionable death at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100