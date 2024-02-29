Watch CBS News
Police investigating homicide in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A person was killed in a shooting Thursday night in South Baltimore.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the 800 block of Bethune Road. An unidentified male was located with numerous gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

February 29, 2024

