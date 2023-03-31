Police investigating hate crime after noose found in classroom at Aberdeen High

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a hate crime at Aberdeen High School, after a noose was found in a classroom Friday morning.

Around 7:00 AM, a teacher returned to their classroom to find a piece of rope tied in the shape of a noose attached to their whiteboard, Aberdeen Police said.

Three messages were also written on the whiteboard, seemingly from three different authors.

A statement was shared with families at Aberdeen High in response to the incident. "We are appalled and deeply saddened that someone brought this noose into our building. We are equally disgusted with one particular statement written on the white board that appears to be racially motivated. We are continuing a thorough investigation of the situation and disciplinary action will be taken," the statement read.

The Aberdeen Police Department, in cooperation with the Office of Safety and Security from Harford County Public Schools, has launched an investigation into the incident.

This story is still developing and will be updated.