Police investigating hate crime after noose found in classroom at Aberdeen High School

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a hate crime at Aberdeen High School after a noose was found in a classroom Friday morning.

A teacher discovered the hate crime after returning to their classroom. That's where they founnd a piece of rope tied in the shape of a noose attached to their whiteboard, Aberdeen Police said.

Three messages were also written on the whiteboard, seemingly from three different authors.

The teacher had been away from their classroom for a few days and found the rope when they returned to their workspace.

A statement was shared with families of students who attended Aberdeen High School in response to the incident.

"We are appalled and deeply saddened that someone brought this noose into our building," the statement said. "We are equally disgusted with one particular statement written on the white board that appears to be racially motivated. We are continuing a thorough investigation of the situation and disciplinary action will be taken."

The Aberdeen Police Department, in cooperation with the Office of Safety and Security from Harford County Public Schools, has launched an investigation into the incident.This story is still developing and will be updated.

"Currently, we're processing it as a suspicious incident," Sgt. Jason Neidig of the Aberdeen Police Department said. "All clues would point to a hate crime. We're not sure if it was done intentionally or as a joke but there's no joking matter about it."

Neidig said he was appalled that such a "disgusting" act had happened in Aberdeen.

Howard County Public Schools Chief of Safety and Security Donoven Brooks described the incident as "saddening" and "disturbing."

Ryan Betts, who grew up in the area, said that behavior of that magnitude is taught.

"If they get to a point of finding out what student is responsible, the parent should be held responsible in some manner," Betts said.