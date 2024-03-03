Police investigating antisemitic graffiti in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE - Antisemitic graffiti is being investigated in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers located the graffiti Sunday in the area of York and Warren roads.
"We are working closely with our community partners to ensure the parties responsible are held accountable," Baltimore County Police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
No other information was provided.
