Police investigating antisemitic graffiti in Cockeysville

BALTIMORE - Antisemitic graffiti is being investigated in Cockeysville, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers located the graffiti Sunday in the area of York and Warren roads.

We are working closely with our community partners to ensure the parties responsible are held accountable. Anyone with information pertinent to the case should contact 410-307-2020. https://t.co/mzo5usPKbU — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 3, 2024

"We are working closely with our community partners to ensure the parties responsible are held accountable," Baltimore County Police said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

No other information was provided.