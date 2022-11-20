Watch CBS News
Police investigate crash that injured a man in East Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that injured a man in East Baltimore, according to authorities.

The crash occurred in the 3500 block of East Monument Street at 1:42 p.m. One vehicle struck a pole at that time, police said.

An ambulance took the man to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities. 

The Baltimore Police Department's Crash Team is investigating the incident, police said. 

First published on November 19, 2022 / 7:00 PM

