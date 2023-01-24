Source: Carjacking suspect dies from apparent self-inflicted shooting after pursuit from Baltimore City into Baltimore Co.

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking and police pursuit that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.

A source tells WJZ the suspect died from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WJZ is at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments are blocked off as officers are investigating.

Police have a portion of Towson Town Place blocked off while they investigate the scene. We’re working to figure out what’s happening and if they are still searching for a suspect @wjz pic.twitter.com/I1K6ciAsZK — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) January 24, 2023

Traffic is being rerouted in the area of Goucher Boulevard, Taylor Avenue and Loch Raven Boulevard.

Baltimore County Police say there is no threat to the community.

No other information was provided.

WJZ will keep you updated on this developing situation.