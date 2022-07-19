Police identify teens killed in triple shooting near Morgan State University

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the two teens killed in a triple shooting last week near Morgan State University as 17-year-old Julian Foster and 19-year-old Ernest Mcrea.

The shooting occurred a few minutes before midnight Friday in the Hillen neighborhood, police said.

Officers on patrol in the area were initially sent to the 1700 block of Argonne drive to investigate a report of a shooting, police said. There, the officers found two 17-year-old boys and Mcrea suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators searched the area and found evidence of a shooting in an alleyway between Argonne Drive and Ralworth Road.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.