Police identify man killed after being pushed onto Baltimore metro tracks

Man electrocuted, killed after someone pushed him onto the Shot Tower metro tracks

Man electrocuted, killed after someone pushed him onto the Shot Tower metro tracks

Man electrocuted, killed after someone pushed him onto the Shot Tower metro tracks

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police have identified the man who died from electrocution after he was pushed onto metro tracks Wednesday as 28-year-old Christopher Foster.

Police said Foster was standing on the Shot Tower platform in Downtown Baltimore when "an unidentified male pushed him from behind."

That person fled the area, police said.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident should contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.