Police ID man abducted in Hanover, found dead in trunk of car on fire in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified a man who was allegedly abducted Wednesday night in Hanover and found dead in the trunk of a car on fire in Baltimore City as Steven Gillus, a 39-year-old man from Hanover.

Steven Gillus, a 39-year-old man from Hanover. @murder_ink_bmore

Officers responded around 9 p.m Wednesday evening to a possible assault and abduction from the 7700 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police said.

A witness told police she was in the parking garage at the Arundel Preserve when she saw what she believed to be a person being stabbed. The witness then said she saw a second person pull out a gun and force a man into the back of the car and they took off.

On Thursday, Baltimore City detectives notified Anne Arundel County Police that their officers responded to a car fire in the 4000 block of Windsor Mill Road in Baltimore.

Baltimore Police responded shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a car fire in the parking lot in the 4300 block of Windsor Mill Road. Firefighters found Gillus' body in the trunk of the car.

Investigators believe Gillus was killed in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore police said.

Gillus' brother confirmed an image posted of the victim by the Instagram account @murder_ink_bmore was him.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-4731.