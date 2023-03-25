Watch CBS News
Police find missing man dead in car in Northeast Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE- The body of a male was found Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., Homicide Detectives responded to the 6800 block of Harford Road for reports of a missing person.

Detectives searched the area and located the victim's vehicle. Shortly after locating the vehicle, officers observed a body in the back of the vehicle, according to a release.

Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.



First published on March 25, 2023 / 11:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

