One person found shot inside vehicle in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One person was shot and killed in Baltimore's Mount Clare neighborhood on Friday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the southwestern part of the city were sent to the 300 block of South Calhoun Street to investigate a report of shots fired around 5:35 p.m., police said.

Once there, the officers found a male inside a vehicle who had been injured from gunfire, according to authorities.

The male was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.

Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.