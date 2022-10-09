Police evacuate Owings Mills metro stop over suspicious toolbox

BALTIMORE -- The Owings Mills metro stop was evacuated on Saturday after police learned there was a suspicious package in the area, according to authorities.

All metro trains were prevented from entering the station, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

Baltimore County officers shut down the metro stop after they were alerted to the presence of the package around 7:35 p.m., according to Gladys Brown, a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police Department.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Hazardous Devices Team was deployed to the metro stop, according to authorities.

Their investigation into the incident ended around 9:20 p.m. after the package, which investigators determined to be a toolbox, "was deemed not dangerous," Brown said.

Following the all-clear from police, the Maryland Department of Transportation announced the reopening of the metro stop in a social media post.

Owings Mills Metro Station has been reopened and trains have been cleared to travel from Johns Hopkins to Owings Mills, making all stops. Thank you for your patience and for riding Metro SubwayLink. clw https://t.co/vfDNlXGMjF — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) October 9, 2022

The transportation authority announced in an online service alert that it is directing people who rely on the metro system to local buses.