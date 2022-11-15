Police: Dirt bike rider shot at man who reportedly threw bag of leaves during argument in Harbor East

BALTIMORE - A dirt bike rider shot at a man who reportedly threw a bag of leaves and chased another dirt bike rider in Baltimore's Harbor East on Saturday.

A police report stated that two dirt bike riders got into an argument with the man at the traffic circle in the 600 block of President Street. The two dirt bike riders circled the man, who then grabbed a bag of leaves and threw them at one of the dirt bike riders and then started chasing him.

The other dirt bike rider then fired a shot at the man, who was not injured, and took off no Aliceanna Street.

Police said a 9mm shell casing was recovered at the scene.

Officers said the dirt bike riders were riding a red and white dirt bike and a blue and white dirt bike.