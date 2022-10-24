Police believe carjacking, attempted carjacking in parking lots in Anne Arundel Co. are related

BALTIMORE - Police believe a carjacking and attempted carjacking in parking lots in Anne Arundel County over the weekend are possibly related.

In both instances, the suspects escaped in a silver sedan.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a man had his blue 2023 BMW X6 car stolen at gunpoint in the parking garage of the Annapolis Mall. The car was recovered in Southeast Washington, D.C.

Police said the man was approached by two armed men, who demanded car keys and personal property has the was placing shopping bags into his car. One of the suspects took off with the car, while the other suspect jumped into a silver sedan driving by another person.

Police are looking for two Black males, between the ages of 18 and 24, who were wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a neck gaiter.

On Sunday, around 12:30 p.m.,. a man was getting into his car in the Walmart parking lot in Hanover when two men approached him with guns.

The driver of the car pulled out a gun but was shot at three times by the suspects. The suspects took off in a silver sedan.

Officers said the suspects were described as Black males, one wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6155 or the Tipline at 410-222-4700.