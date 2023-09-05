Police: ATM stolen from cannabis dispensary in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE - Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for the suspects who broke into a cannabis dispensary and made off with an ATM.

At 3 a.m. Monday morning, Anne Arundel County police said officers responded to a burglar alarm at Green Point Wellness on Elkridge Landing Road in Linthicum.

"When they arrived they found the front glass was smashed open and the ATM was stolen from the establishment," Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky said.

According to police, security footage shows three suspects making off with the ATM before officers got to the scene. Police said they were wearing dark clothing and their faces were covered.

"They were operating a Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck that they used to take the ATM away," said Limansky.

Limansky said there have been 10 ATM thefts in Anne Arundel County so far this year, but this is the only incident in recent months that took place at a dispensary.

"They try to open them up or pry them open on scene and take the money, or they remove just the cash box from the machine and transport that away," said Limansky. "Or they to chain the entire ATM up, pull it out of the establishment, load it onto the back of a truck and haul it away and they work at it at a different location."

Many dispensaries cannot accept credit cards because it is still illegal under federal law.

That's why most dispensaries will have ATMs on site.

Investigators said this could have just been a 'crime of opportunity' with the suspects knowing there would be an ATM left unattended after hours.

Employees who did not wish to appear on camera tell WJZ they're glad no one was there when it happened.

They said the burglary has not impacted business operations.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Anne Arundel County Police.