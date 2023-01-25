Police asking for public's help identifying group involved with shooting teens in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police released surveillance video of suspects involved in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Northeast Baltimore on January 17.
The video shows four males walking and then firing shots.
Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, two 16-year-olds were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
