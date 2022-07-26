Police ask public for help finding man missing from Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man who has gone missing from Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.

Dale Jefferies was last seen in the 5000 block of Orville Avenue June 24, police said.

Jefferies is six feet and one inch tall. He weighs about 140 pounds. His family and friends are concerned about his well being, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jefferies should contact the Northeast District Missing Person Unit at 410-396-2444 or dial 911.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.