Police arrest suspect in fatal West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested 36-year-old Cornell Moore in the murder of 29-year-old Shabro Meredith in September of 2021.

Meredith was shot in the 1800 block of N. Smallwood Street on September 14, 2021 around 2:24 p.m., and pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was questioned and then taken to central booking, where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. Moore is currently being held without bail.