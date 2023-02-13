Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest suspect in fatal West Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE —  Baltimore Police have arrested 36-year-old Cornell Moore in the murder of 29-year-old Shabro Meredith in September of 2021. 

Meredith was shot in the 1800 block of N. Smallwood Street on September 14, 2021 around 2:24 p.m., and pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore was questioned and then taken to central booking, where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. Moore is currently being held without bail.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 12:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.