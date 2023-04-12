Watch CBS News
Police arrest man in Annapolis hatchet attack

BALTIMORE — A man was hospitalized after being attacked with a hatchet in Annapolis, Saturday evening. 

Around 5:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault.  When they arrived, they met with a man who was suffering from lacerations to the back of the head.

After investigating, officers learned that the victim got into a physical confrontation with another man wielding a hatchet.  

Police said 30-year-old Walter Estrada-Villalta struck the man twice in the back of the head.

He was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault, and reckless endangerment.  

He is being held without bond. 

