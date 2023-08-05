Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Annapolis residents are falling prey to fake officer scam

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Several Annapolis residents have reported falling prey to scam artists pretending to be officers, according to Annapolis Police Department.

The fake officers threatened the victims with criminal prosecution and fines if they did not pay for missing court dates, according to authorities. 

The scammers coerced at least three people into sending money to the scammers, police said.

The Annapolis Police Department wants residents to know that officers will not contact people and try to get them to send money over the phone or buy gift cards, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 4, 2023 / 9:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.