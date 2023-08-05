Police: Annapolis residents are falling prey to fake officer scam

BALTIMORE -- Several Annapolis residents have reported falling prey to scam artists pretending to be officers, according to Annapolis Police Department.

The fake officers threatened the victims with criminal prosecution and fines if they did not pay for missing court dates, according to authorities.

The scammers coerced at least three people into sending money to the scammers, police said.

The Annapolis Police Department wants residents to know that officers will not contact people and try to get them to send money over the phone or buy gift cards, according to authorities.