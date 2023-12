BALTIMORE - Police evacuated Annapolis Mall on Wednesday but found no evidence that shots were fired, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Officers responded to the mall after an initial report of possible shots fired.

In reference to the police activity at Annapolis Mall, we have officers responding to an initial report of possible shots fired, but that has not been confirmed at this time. Officers are checking and clearing the mall. Please avoid the area.



We will provide updates once more… pic.twitter.com/dk2ABHDKNo — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) December 28, 2023

The mall was cleared and no injuries were reported, nor was there evidence of gunfire, police said.