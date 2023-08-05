Police: 7-year-old boy recovering from dog attack in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 7-year-old boy is recovering from bite wounds after a dog attacked him in West Baltimore on Thursday, according to authorities.

The boy was at a friend's home in the 100 block of Laurens Street when the dog escaped from its kennel, police said.

The boy began taunting the dog, which is when it bit him on the legs and arms, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the boy to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

Animal Control officers were sent to the home to remove the dog. They took it to BARCS, according to authorities.