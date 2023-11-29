Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: 21-year-old woman injured in shooting in south Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Wednesday Night News Roundup (11/29/2023)
Your Wednesday Night News Roundup (11/29/2023) 01:30

BALTIMORE - A 21-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in south Baltimore, police said.

The woman was found shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Banger Street with multiple gunshot wounds to her leg and chest. She is stable at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2499 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 6:48 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.