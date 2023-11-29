Police: 21-year-old woman injured in shooting in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 21-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in south Baltimore, police said.

The woman was found shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Banger Street with multiple gunshot wounds to her leg and chest. She is stable at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2499 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.