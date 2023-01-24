Police: 16-year-old steps outside of home, shot several times in Severn

BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was shot multiple times Sunday evening when he stepped out onto his back porch in Anne Arundel County.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Eagle Court in Severn.

The teen, who is expected to survive, told police he heard several gunshots after he was outside, and was struck several times.

A relative heard the shots and found the 16-year-old lying on the back porch.

Police said there were no witnesses or suspects.

Anyone with information should call Anne Arundel police at 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.