Police: 16-year-old steps outside of home, shot several times in Severn
BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was shot multiple times Sunday evening when he stepped out onto his back porch in Anne Arundel County.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Eagle Court in Severn.
The teen, who is expected to survive, told police he heard several gunshots after he was outside, and was struck several times.
A relative heard the shots and found the 16-year-old lying on the back porch.
Police said there were no witnesses or suspects.
Anyone with information should call Anne Arundel police at 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.