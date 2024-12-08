Baltimore B&O Railroad takes passengers on The Polar Express for the 10th year

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's B&O Railroad is celebrating its 10th year of taking passengers on a ride on The Polar Express.

While one of the most beloved holiday movies is 20 years old, the B&O Railroad has spent half that time taking families on the immersive train ride to the North Pole.

"They arrive in a wintry wonderland of the North Pole created by dancing elves with all sorts of holiday crafts and activities, as well as pictures with Santa," said Stephanie Jayakanthan, a spokesperson for the B&O Railroad Museum.

The Round House at the B&O Railroad transforms into a place for passengers to hop on a ride of a lifetime.

"This is where every guest who comes gets to join the Hero Boy of the iconic movie and take a journey to the North Pole," Jayakanthan said

After the 30-to 45-minute train ride, guests can visit the Candy Cane Café, Santa's Toy Shop, and more.

"We also have s'mores and fire pits outside, as well as Santa's play ride, a little amusement ride for young children," Jayakanthan said. "So it really is about creating memories for both the young and the young at heart that you will never forget."

Hot cocoa and sugar cookies are also served on board the train ride by dancing chefs, including A'Nya.

"I get to work with my friend Santa Claus," A'Nya said. "So I love seeing him come and just spread the holiday magic. My favorite part is seeing all of our guests, the children, the families, and everyone who comes and spreads the holiday joy with us."

"It's one of the few in the region that has this type of immersive North Pole experience," said Jayakanthan.

Families can catch a ride on The Polar Express on select dates through Dec. 22. Tickets start at $60 for children and $70 for adults.

Proceeds from your ride on the Polar Express and your visit here to the North Pole help support the museum year-round.

For additional ticket information, you can visit their website here.