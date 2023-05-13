Planet Fitness offers scholarships through High School Summer Pass program

BALTIMORE -- Planet Fitness is inviting high school students ages 14 through 19 to work out for free this summer.

It's all a part of the High School Summer Pass program, and some students could earn a $10,000 scholarship by participating in it.

Starting on May 15, high school students across the country have the opportunity to get active in a safe, judgment-free environment. That opportunity lasts until the end of August.

During that time, high school students between the ages of 14 and 19 will be able to work out for free at any of the more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations throughout the country.

"To get in here and to get moving around like-minded individuals will definitely help your mental and your physical," Quintin Dailey of Planet Fitness said. "You know, we have a lot of teens dealing with teenage angst, depression, anxiety, and I think—I know—that we release those feel-good chemicals when we exercise."

Dailey is a senior fitness training support manager at the Towson location.

He said the program is not just for people who know their way around the gym.

"We are the judgment-free zone," he said. "So, we don't come from the perspective that you should be doing this or you should be doing that. We meet you where you're at, whatever stage of behavioral change you're in."

Amiya is a teenager who is still learning her way around the gym. She said her Uncle Q inspired her to participate in the High School Summer Pass program.

"What inspired me is working with my uncle downstairs where he trains other people and working with him," she said.

The program comes with an added incentive, too. Five lucky high schoolers who post a TikTok about their experience participating in the High School Summer Pass program will be awarded $10,000 in academic scholarships.

More information on the High School Summer Pass program and the scholarship contest can be found on the Planet Fitness website.