Pizza delivery driver robbed by two suspects in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A pizza delivery driver was robbed Saturday afternoon in Baltimore.

Police said the delivery driver was delivering pizzas for Ultimate Pizza on 6th Street when he was approached by a male and a female.

The delivery driver told police the male had his hand concealed inside his jacket pocket and demanded the victim's money. The female suspect went to the victim's vehicle and took the delivery bag from the passenger seat, according to police.

The suspects fled, got into a silver sedan, and drove off in the direction of Baltimore.  

Police are looking for a Black male, skinny, wearing a black ski mask, black beanie, black hoodie and black shoes, and a Black female, large build, wearing a black hoodie, light-colored face mask, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

First published on January 30, 2023 / 7:46 PM

