Pilot of cargo ship Ever Forward, which ran aground in Chesapeake Bay last year, gives up license

BALTIMORE - The pilot of the cargo ship Ever Forward that ran around in the Chesapeake Bay last year, gave up his license, WJZ learned.

Steven Germac, the ship's pilot also agreed to never apply for another license.

In exchange, the Maryland Board of Pilots, which licenses and regulates ship pilots serving the Port of Baltimore, agreed not to fine Germac.

Investigators said Germac was distracted by using his cellphone at the time.

The Ever Forward ran aground 24 feet deep into the mud on March 13. It was finally rescued via a 35-day-long salvage operation, according to authorities.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other coordinators removed 500 containers using crane barges between April 9 and April 16 during daylight hours only, according to authorities.

The ship was freed on the morning of April 17.