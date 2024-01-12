Body of Pikesville man found in abandoned car in Frederick County

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a Pikesville man was found Wednesday in an abandoned car in Walkersville, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. to the 8200 block of Crum Road after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle in a field, officials said. The car, which had reportedly been there since 7 a.m., had its flashers on.

The body of 65-year-old Brice Wendell Boots was found inside, but it was not immediately clear where in the car. The sheriff's office said the death is being investigated as a homicide "based on evidence located on the scene."

Part of Crum Road was closed for two days. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 301-600-2071 and reference case # 24-003713.