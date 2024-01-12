Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of Pikesville man found in abandoned car in Frederick County

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (1/11/2024)
Your Thursday Evening News Roundup (1/11/2024) 02:35

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a Pikesville man was found Wednesday in an abandoned car in Walkersville, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. to the 8200 block of Crum Road after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle in a field, officials said. The car, which had reportedly been there since 7 a.m., had its flashers on. 

The body of 65-year-old Brice Wendell Boots was found inside, but it was not immediately clear where in the car. The sheriff's office said the death is being investigated as a homicide "based on evidence located on the scene." 

Part of Crum Road was closed for two days. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 301-600-2071 and reference case # 24-003713.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on January 12, 2024 / 8:46 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.