Photos released of suspects in West Baltimore shooting and crash that killed two, injured three

New photos show suspects accused of killing two in West Baltimore

New photos show suspects accused of killing two in West Baltimore

New photos show suspects accused of killing two in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday.

The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old.

The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said.

#BPD Dets. need your help identifying the suspects related to the murders of Gerald Fowlkes & Mya Morton that occurred on Jan. 28, 2023 in the 1700 blk of Penn. Ave. Anyone with info is asked to call dets. at: 410-396-2100 or @MCSMaryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP. pic.twitter.com/0CqX1mL62h — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 31, 2023

Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children.

One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.

Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.