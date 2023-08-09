Watch CBS News
Pete Davidson bringing show to The Lyric Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - Actor, comedian and producer Pete Davidson will perform later this month in Baltimore.

"Pete Davidson & Friends" will be at The Lyric Baltimore on Friday, August 25.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, August 11. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at noon with code BUPKIS.

Davidson is the creator, executive producer, writer and star of Peacock's comedy "Bupkis."

He was a cast member of "Saturday Night Live" from 2014 to 2022.

In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed film "The King of Staten Island." 

Additional film work includes "Trainwreck," "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," "Big Time Adolescence," "Set It Up," "Meet Cute," and "Bodies Bodies Bodies." Upcoming projects include "Dumb Money," "Wizards!" and "I Slept with Joey Ramone."    

First published on August 9, 2023 / 7:26 PM

