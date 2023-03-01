Person struck by light rail train, injured near Maryland State Fairgrounds
BALTIMORE -- A person was struck by a light rail train near the Maryland State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Greenspring Drive around 7 p.m., fire officials said. That's where they found the injured person.
The person was taken to a local hospital with spinal injuries, according to fire department officials.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.