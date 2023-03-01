Watch CBS News
Person struck by light rail train, injured near Maryland State Fairgrounds

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A person was struck by a light rail train near the Maryland State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Greenspring Drive around 7 p.m., fire officials said. That's where they found the injured person.

The person was taken to a local hospital with spinal injuries, according to fire department officials.

First published on February 28, 2023 / 8:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

