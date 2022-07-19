Person of interest sought in South Baltimore shooting that killed 22-year-old man

BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are searching for a person of interest following a deadly shooting in Baltimore's Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of South Hanover Street a few minutes after 3 a.m. on June 25, police said.

That is when officers on patrol in South Baltimore found 22-year-old Devin Young lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

An ambulance took Young to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, which is where medical personnel found him dead, police said.

Through the course of their investigation, detectives obtained area surveillance footage that led them to several people of interest.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.