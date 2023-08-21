Person killed, second seriously injured in Chesapeake Bay boat crash

BALTIMORE -- One person died and a second has potentially life-threatening injuries after a boat crash Saturday night in Calvert County, according to the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

The department said units responded around 9:40 p.m to the crash, which was reported about 2.25 miles off Breezy Point.

At the scene, responders learned two boats had collided and one of the injured was in cardiac arrest. Despite CPR efforts, the person in cardiac arrest did not survive, officials said.

The second injured person was transported to Capitol Regional Hospital. Their current condition was not immediately clear.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.