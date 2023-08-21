Watch CBS News
Person killed in Edgewood crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A person died in a crash in Edgewood early Monday morning, Harford County fire officials said. 

Volunteer Firefighters from Abingdon and Harford County Emergency Services responded to the crash in the 2200 block of Pulaski Highway, officials said around 4:40 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pulaski Highway, or US 40, was shut down from Edgewood Road to the MD-24 ramp.  

No further information about the crash was immediately available. 

First published on August 21, 2023 / 8:52 AM

