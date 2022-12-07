Person killed in crash on I-95 in Harford County, volunteer fire co. says
BALTIMORE -- One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-95 North in Harford County, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
All lanes and both shoulders are blocked.
The crash is separate from an earlier collision involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 north past exit 80. The fire company said this crash happened on I-95 near exit 77 at MD 24.
The crash involved two vehicles, according to the state's CHART map.
No further information is available in the crash. This is a developing story and will be updated.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.