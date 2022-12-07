Person killed in crash on I-95 in Harford County, volunteer fire co. says

BALTIMORE -- One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-95 North in Harford County, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

All lanes and both shoulders are blocked.

The crash is separate from an earlier collision involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 north past exit 80. The fire company said this crash happened on I-95 near exit 77 at MD 24.

#jmvfc8 are on the scene of a MVC on I95 NB near exit 77 RT24. One person has been pronounced dead. All lanes are blocked. This is different from the call near exit 80. #HarfordTraffic pic.twitter.com/fUtopInTKh — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) December 7, 2022

The crash involved two vehicles, according to the state's CHART map.

No further information is available in the crash. This is a developing story and will be updated.