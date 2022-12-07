Watch CBS News
Local News

Person killed in crash on I-95 in Harford County, volunteer fire co. says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- One person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-95 North in Harford County, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company. 

All lanes and both shoulders are blocked. 

The crash is separate from an earlier collision involving a tractor-trailer on I-95 north past exit 80. The fire company said this crash happened on I-95 near exit 77 at MD 24. 

The crash involved two vehicles, according to the state's CHART map

No further information is available in the crash. This is a developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 7, 2022 / 9:38 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.