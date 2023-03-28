Person injured, five rowhomes damaged in East Baltimore fire and collapse
BALTIMORE -- A person was seriously injured and five rowhomes were damaged in a fire Tuesday morning in East Baltimore, according to Baltimore City fire officials.
Units responded around 10 a.m. to the 1900 block of Oliver Street, where heavy and fire and smoke was showing from a two-story home, according to BCFD Chief Roman Clark.
The person injured was hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.
The back of one of the homes suffered a collapse, Clark said, but nobody was injured in the collapse.
Three of the houses were vacant, and two of them were occupied, Clark said.
The fire had been placed under control shortly after 11 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
