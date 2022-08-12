Person in custody after alleged shooting in Severna Park, police say
BALTIMORE -- A person is in custody after allegedly shooting someone Friday morning in Severna Park, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police responded to the 600 block of Kensington Avenue West
The person shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.
There was no further information immediately available in the shooting. This is a developing story and will be updated.
