Person hospitalized after Sykesville house fire
BALTIMORE -- Multiple people were injured after a fire consumed the garage of a home Monday night in Sykesville, the Sykesville Fire Department said.
Around 50 firefighters from multiple districts responded to the heavy fire, the department said.
Units responded at 8:20 p.m. to the 6100 block of Frontier Road for the fire.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and the attic of the home. Vehicles in the driveway and a cabin cruiser next to the garage were severely damaged as well.
Four people were home at the time of the fire, the department said. Three of them were injured, and one of them was transported to Carroll Hospital Center with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
