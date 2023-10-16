Watch CBS News
Person found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in vacant Baltimore home

Adam Thompson

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A person was found dead from multiple wounds early Monday in a vacant Baltimore home.

Officers responded to a call from an "anonymous caller" and found an unidentified male who was pronounced dead around 5:13 a.m. in the 700 block of Mura Street.

He was taken to the medical examiner's office.

Police are investigating this death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

