Woman in critical condition after townhome fire in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- A 67-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a fire Thursday morning in Odenton, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle, where they found an end-of-the-row townhome on fire.

Three residents who managed to escape were found in the entryway with the injured woman, who was unconscious. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Odenton Townhome Fire. pic.twitter.com/wZ6Q72cxI6 — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) December 1, 2022

The fire caused extensive damage to the adjoining townhome, and multiple residents were displaced, officials said.

Firefighters were able to get control of the fire in under an hour, fire officials said. The cause of the fire is unknown.