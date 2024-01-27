Perry's 30 lead Loyola (MD) past Navy 74-70
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Deon Perry's 30 points led Loyola (MD) over Navy 74-70 on Saturday.
Perry had seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (4-17, 2-6 Patriot League). Garrett Brennan scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Milos Ilic had 11 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line.
Austin Benigni finished with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Midshipmen (8-11, 4-4). Mac MacDonald added 16 points and two steals for Navy. In addition, Mike Woods finished with 11 points and four assists.
