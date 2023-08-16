People with cannabis-related arrests can train for jobs in Maryland's marijuana industry

Weed legalization in Maryland: How we got here

BALTIMORE -- An Annapolis woman plans to train people on the process of growing, testing, and selling marijuana and show them how to enter the cannabis industry in Maryland, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Jacquie Cohen Roth wants to use her master's degree in medical cannabis science to help people grow, process, test or sell cannabis, the Baltimore Banner reported. She will assist those who have a history of cannabis-related arrests, too.

Roth earned her degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore's School of Pharmacy. Now, she runs a company called CannabizMD, which will provide training on the marijuana industry in accordance with Maryland law.

Cannabis sales have been booming in Maryland ever since recreational marijuana became legal on July 1.

During the first week of legalized recreational cannabis, people in Maryland spent more than $20.9 million at dispensaries. This early windfall provides a glimpse of what could become a billion-dollar industry for Maryland.

Under the new law, anyone who is 21 years old or older is able to legally possess up to 1.5 ounces of cannabis.

The possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana no longer comes with a criminal charge, either.

Instead, a person only has to pay a civil penalty of $250.

The law also creates a process for expunging all cases in which possession of fewer than 10 grams of cannabis is the only charge, along with additional expungement provisions, according to the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission.