Pennsylvania woman dies after four vehicles collide on I-795

BALTIMORE -- A Pennsylvania woman died in Maryland on Wednesday after two vehicles that collided in the southbound lanes of I-795 traveled into the northbound lanes of the interstate, according to the Maryland State Police.

The initial crash in the southbound lanes involved a 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck, driven by 23-year-old Lashawn Wiley of Baltimore, and a 2005 Ford F350, police said.

The two vehicles both struck the metal cable barrier between the southbound and northbound lanes before traveling into traffic, according to authorities.

That's when 30-year-old Kaitlin Stranick of Hanover, Pennsylvania, who was driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4, crashed head-on into the Ford F350.

She was pronounced dead by Baltimore County Fire Department personnel at the site of the crash, police said.

A 2016 Toyota Corolla crashed into debris from the first crash, too, according to authorities.

The 23-year-old man who was driving the Ford F350 was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, police said.

The drivers of the other vehicles were uninjured.

The northbound lanes of I-795 were shut down for four hours as the Maryland State Police Crash Team investigated the deadly collision, according to authorities.

Once that investigation is complete, the Maryland State Police Crash Team will submit its findings to the Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, which will decide whether charges should be filed, police said.